Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday urged City Manager Matt Wojnowski to begin working toward reopening the San Felipe Springs Golf Course.
The council members and city manager discussed the golf course reopening during Tuesday’s council meeting, held via teleconference because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Councilman Rowland Garza initiated the discussion, saying he had received several calls from constituents.
“I’ve received a few calls about treating (the golf course) as a park and a way to recreate and to exercise. Golf is definitely one of those activities. What were some of those restrictions that you were thinking about, if in fact the decision was made, at least open it to play, given the fact that there may not be cart rentals, but if someone wanted to walk and play? What would those restrictions be?” Garza asked.
“No decisions have been made, but you hit on two of them exactly. Limiting the number of people in play and also limiting to walking only. Of course, you’d want to go through and make sure it met any criteria within any declaration, but those are probably the two biggest: limiting the number of people and cart usage as well, limiting it to walking, at least initially,” Wojnowski said.
“So what’s preventing us from allowing people to walk?” Garza asked.
“We just want to make sure we’re on the same page, the city and the county, and that it’s meeting all the declarations,” Wojnowski replied.
Garza said if there were no conflicts with the declarations, he believed the course could be opened.
“I guess I’m asking why hasn’t it and why isn’t it,” Garza said.
“We just haven’t had those conversations yet,” Wojnowski said.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. pointed out San Antonio has allowed its private golf courses to reopen.
“And I think tomorrow, (Wednesday), they’re opening up the public ones, the municipal ones, and I think they’re going to be doing groups of four, and of course, there won’t be cart rentals,” Carranza said.
He added, however, San Antonio players will be required to pay for rounds of golf online, an option not yet available to Del Rio golfers.
“The state, I guess, is opening up their parks to a certain extent, so I think it’s something we need to look at and how we’re going to handle that in the next couple of days. It shouldn’t be too hard to get it back open,” Carranza added.
“All the state parks are open. There are some restrictions, given that our declaration does allow, if you’re exercising, use some common sense with respects to using a mask. I think it’s something we need to really look at. It is a means of exercise for a lot of people that do play,” Garza said.
He added reopening the golf course will “help bring things as much to normal as we can with regard to activity.”
“I’ll be having further discussions with our staff and the county judge as well and get us all on the same page on this,” Wojnowski said.
Councilman Jim De Reus said he did not believe the “walking only” limitation would work.
“We need to figure out some way for people that have (their own) carts there, to get that open because there are a lot of people that can play 18, but they’re not going to be able to walk 18, so we need to factor that in,” De Reus said.
“Maybe we just limit the number of carts initially,” Wojnowski said.
“Are we going to limit the number of people in the carts?” Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked.
“Yes, that’s something else that we should look into,” Wojnowski replied.
Garza pointed out there is an existing limitation on the golf course that prohibits groups larger than four persons from playing.
“Well, four people in a cart is too many, because they would be too close (to each other),” Salgado said.
When Garza pointed out it was typically two persons per cart, Salgado said even two persons in a golf cart would not be able to observe the social distancing guidelines that have been set in place.
“We’ll take a look and see what other area courses are doing as far as restrictions and what’s the common-sense approach and discuss this with city staff as well as with the judge,” Wojnowski said.
Garza then said he wanted to make a motion to reopen the golf course, taking into consideration some of the city manager’s expressed concerns.
“That way we don’t have to wait until our next meeting in order to try and open it and give individuals the opportunity to recreate,” Garza said.
De Reus asked why the city would have to wait until the next council meeting to make a decision.
“Once the city manager has the stuff in place, can’t he just do it? I don’t think it needs council action. As soon as the city manager is comfortable, open it,” De Reus asked.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano agreed.
“One of the main pieces is that we make sure we’re in sync with the county and the judge, to make sure we’re on the same page. The intent is to open up parks as per the governor’s declaration,” Lozano said.
“Definitely,” De Reus replied.
Wojnowski reiterated he would speak with city staff about opening the golf course “and getting it back to playable condition.”
He added he would inform the council about the restrictions he planned to enact before opening the golf course.
Lozano called for a second to Garza’s motion, but there was none, and it died.
