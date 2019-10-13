When I first committed to filling this space each Sunday, my agreement with the then publisher/editor was to write about whatever struck my fancy, but to try to avoid contention, and controversy – in other words, fewer poison apples and more cotton candy.
I haven’t always been true to this commission. I tend to get too worked up by the outrages of the day, and then I fill this column with scorn, invective and dudgeon, both high and low.
Over the years, I have found that all things considered, light is easier on the soul than heavy. As the Irish poet W.B. Yeats put it “Wisdom is a butterfly, and not a gloomy bird of prey.”
With that in mind, we will ignore the insanity in our nation’s Capitol and concentrate on some fluff.
The other day, I was startled and delighted to see a young woman wearing a charm bracelet. A while back, that would not have been unusual, but charm bracelets have gone out of style, I guess, replaced by those colorful Pandora bracelets.
There was a time when every girl between the ages of 14 and 40 wore a bracelet in gold or silver with dozens of little dangly miniatures representing significant milestones in their life. They collected them in competition with other girls, as if a crowded charm bracelet was proof of a fuller, more exciting life.
Guys of my generation collected shiny bits of metal just as avidly, but we didn’t show them off on a bracelet. That would have been too subtle.
We braided them onto our hats and pinned them to our chests or shoulders in the form of rank insignia, weapon system badges or medals for bravery.
We usually put on a good “Aw, shucks” show about them, but make no mistake, we were fiercely proud of them. We meant for them to be seen and admired, in silent affirmation that our life had meaning.
But those shiny bits are nothing compared to the charms we store in our hearts.
I’m talking about those points of time in our lives when we are propelled out of ourselves, in recognition that something important, or at least poignant, is happening and we should remember every detail about it, because it will never come exactly like this again. I call them indelible moments, and I think they make us what we are.
One of my first indelible moments came the first time I held my infant son for his two o’clock feeding. We were alone at that wee hour, he cradled in my lap making happy burbly sounds around the nipple in his mouth. He was so new to the world he still looked like a little old man, wrinkled and wizened and impossibly pink. But then I noticed something astounding – his fingernails. Tiny, tiny perfectly formed pink shells that nothing but a miracle of nature could have produced. And somehow, through a grace I had not earned, I was part of it.
Sometimes, the indelible moment is purely gratuitous, like the October drive out a scenic parkway in a flashy sports car with a pretty girl beside you, laughing at something you said, her shining hair tossing in the breeze. Could life possibly taste sweeter than at that instant?
Sometimes, that indelible moment shatters your very soul, like when your best friend, dying young, tells you in a whisper he’s afraid of death.
And there is nothing you can say, and nothing in this wide world you can do about it.
Sometimes, it is a startling accident of time and place, like the first time you see the complete circle of a rainbow from the cockpit of an airplane, or you fly so high the blue of the sky starts to shade off into the black of space, or when you slip down into the cover of a flat cirrus cloud bank, so only your canopy and tail fin breaks the surface, like some graceful, silent shark.
Other times, you know it’s happening the instant you see it, and you consciously commit it to memory, like two days after the Kennedy assassination, waiting at a stop light on Pennsylvania Avenue, and you see government workers pushing a dolly loaded with office memorabilia, a glass case containing a model of a PT boat balanced precariously on top.
I have dozens of these indelible moments, dangling and tinkling like a charm bracelet around my heart. You do, too.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK. October 17 - Wear Something Gaudy Day; 20th - Brandied Fruit Day; 21st - Count Your Buttons Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.