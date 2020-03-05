Elodia “Loly” Garcia decisively won the Democratic Party nomination for Val Verde County Tax Assessor Collector.
County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw retained his seat on commissioners court after besting two challengers, and there will be a runoff for the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace seat.
“It’s been a long day,” Garcia said outside the Val Verde County Courthouse following the posting of totals in the county’s Democratic Party Primary Election about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The unofficial totals show Garcia garnered a total of 1,787 votes, 56.21%, to the total 1,392 votes, 43.79%, cast for her opponent, Rogelio “Roy” Musquiz Jr. Musquiz was the incumbent, and he had been appointed to the position by county commissioners court following the retirement of former tax assessor collector Beatriz I. “Bea” Muñoz.
“I’m just super excited, and I’m thankful for all the people that helped me. I had a lot of people helping me, and it just all paid off,” Garcia said.
Garcia said she has worked in the Val Verde County Tax Assessor Collector’s Office for 20 years.
“I glad I finally took this opportunity, and hopefully, I will do good for everybody that elected me,” Garcia said.Garcia has no Republican Party opponent in the November General Election.
Unofficial voting results posted by the Val Verde County Democratic Party show Wardlaw won the party nomination with a total of 497 votes, 55.59% of the ballots cast in the race.
Wardlaw beat Del Rio City Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon, who earned 233 total votes, and Carlos Robles, who ended the night with a total of 164 votes.
Wardlaw said he wanted to avoid a runoff.
“Elaine and the boys really came through. They all worked really hard,” Wardlaw said Wednesday, referring to his wife and sons, Kerr and George Wardlaw.
Wardlaw said he and his family and supporters had gathered at Memo’s restaurant on the San Felipe Creek to await the results of the election and said he learned of his victory from County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr.
“Everybody was cheering, and they handed me a sparkler. I felt a lot of relief that it was over, and I’m happy for all of my supporters. We got it done,” Wardlaw said.
None of the four candidates for the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace seat won the Democratic Party Primary Election outright, so there will be a runoff election between the two top vote-getters in the race.
Unofficial results of the election show Jesse James Treviño, who currently serves as the Precinct 1 Constable, received the most votes, with a total of 310, 34.71%, while his nearest challenger, Roberto Castillo, earned a total of 225 votes, 25.20%. Castillo is the incumbent Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace. He was appointed to the position by county commissioners court following the retirement of Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Jim Bob Barrera Sr., who is Treviño’s uncle.
There were two other candidates in the field: former Del Rio Police Department Officer Ramon “Ray” Hernandez took home a total of 218 votes, and Del Rio attorney Clay Cowan had a total of 140 votes.
