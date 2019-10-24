City council members Tuesday questioned the role of the city’s parks advisory board after complaining they were “blindsided” by reports of bacterial contamination in the San Felipe Creek.
Councilman Rowland Garza initiated the discussion of the item, saying he had watched a few of the parks board’s meetings on video and “noticed in a few instances there may have been some discussions and there may have been some directives given sometimes by a few of the members,” but added he first wanted to ask how many members are on the parks board.
He said he recalled when council formed the parks board, each council member appointed a member, and the county and the school district each had been asked to nominate a member, for a total of nine members.
City of Del Rio Community Services Director Esme Meza said the board currently includes Joe Joplin, Peter Ojeda, Armando Fernandez, Roland Andrade, Roy Musquiz, Jr., Lupita De La Paz, Nydia E. Fernandez and Frenchey McCrea. Meza said a ninth appointee, Natalie Granatelli, had moved away.
The council then spent some time discussing the July 2018 ordinance that had set up the parks and recreation advisory board, which was included in the council’s agenda packet.
After additional discussion, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado suggested tabling the item so council members could “go back and review that meeting.”
Garza said the makeup of the parks board is not his only concern. He also asked how often the board is meeting and how the board’s agenda is set.
“The idea is that they serve as an extension of council, (but) we rarely get any reports from them. I just see it in some of the media that they’re taking up issues that we’re unaware of. They’re here as an extension of (the council), and I think that that needs to be kind of honed in a little bit,” Garza said.
“I understand also that there was some sort of a study about the creek and this study was commissioned and it took an official stance and because it was reported such that, it was taken as fact, and we know nothing of it on council, so I think that there’s a lot of gaps right now with that group,” he added.
The study Garza referred to was done by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and its results were presented to the parks board in May. Another round of tests by the commission was conducted in September.
The test results reported to the parks board were subsequently published in the Del Rio News-Herald.
Garza said he also believed “we need to do a better job of staying informed” and reiterated the parks board serves in an advisory role.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado said she has repeatedly asked for monthly reports from every city committee, board or advisory group, even if the group took no action during a particular month.
“I don’t like it when something is published in the paper that we knew nothing about, because people will start calling and asking, and I have no answers for them,” Salgado said.
Meza told the council the study to which the council members were referring was not initiated by the parks advisory board.
“The impression I got from reading the article was that a board member approached Texas Parks and Wildlife requesting because the board member knew the Parks and Wildlife member to get it done, and it was done in the person’s free time, and my impression was that it wasn’t already being done; it was requested by a board member,” De Reus said.
“That was published in the paper, and I can speak for several members of the council, we were blindsided by that, and that became public knowledge, that there was this potential problem, and I got asked a question about it, and my response was, ‘What are you talking about?’ Why aren’t we being notified of stuff like that?” he added.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde de Calderon, who served as mayor pro-tem in the absence of Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, emphasized the parks board “is an advisory board, and they are not to make any decisions.”
“We’ve got a big gap in communication here ... I would like to know what’s going on before it hits the paper,” she added.
“I think there might also be a little disconnect on what (the parks board’s) mission might be in terms of the strategy and plan of action, at least a disconnect on what my mission is for the parks,” Garza said, suggesting the council and parks board schedule a joint meeting to discuss those issues.
“It seems like they’re charging in one direction and we’re charging in another,” Garza said.
He noted parks board members continued to discuss the opening of park restrooms after hours and on weekends after the council had approved the measure.
“They were questioning our rationale, and that had already been passed. It didn’t need to be open to discussion. I don’t think we’re really in sync,” Garza said.
Salgado reiterated she would like to see a monthly report of the parks board’s activities.
The council took no action on the agenda item, but tabled it by consensus for discussion at its next meeting.
