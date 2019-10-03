A new trend has been developing across the country over the past few years, and Del Rio is no exception to it; the country is seeing an uprising in vaping. The use of e-cigarettes, mostly seen as a healthier alternative to smoking, has been quietly growing amongst people all ages, but the industry has been particularly successful with youngsters.
The naturally wild-spirited youngsters may find in vaping a form of expression. This practice seems to be taking the place of tobacco products, which since the 1950s – pushed directly or indirectly by movie stars and high profile individuals – sky-rocketed associated with being different and unique.
Just think of Humphrey Bogart in The Maltese Falcon, or any Rock Hudson movie.
Just picture how they became the epitome of fashion with a smoking cigarette dangling out of their mouth while reciting memorable lines. Can you imagine James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause without a cigarette?
I was a youngster too. And I was also influenced by these images – not to mention peer pressure. I used to smoke two or three a day – and those are packs, not cigarettes – until I realized that introducing a strange substance or substances into my body had no benefit whatsoever. I’ve been tobacco free for almost 22 years now.
So vaping has been marketed as a new, healthier alternative to tobacco, but is it really?
The practice of vaping has generated national headlines after numerous reports across the nation of people suffering severe lung injuries or death after vaping.
The use of electronic cigarettes has caused, according to federal health officials, an outbreak of lung injuries.
Although no cases of lung injury or vaping-associated injuries have been reported in Del Rio, local families have seen some of their members treated for serious lung conditions in San Antonio.
E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale into their lungs.
The liquid can contain substances including nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, the psychoactive ingredient that produces marijuana’s buzz) and cannabinoid (CBD) oils, and other substances and additives.
Some of these substances are legal under federal law, some under Texas law, and there is also a gray area where the lines between legal and illegal blur depending on the THC content.
Under current state law – passed to promote the production of hemp – 0.3 percent or more THC it is considered marijuana, less it is hemp.
Under House Bill 1325, authored by Rep. Tracy O. King, of Uvalde, the production and regulation of hemp and products made from hemp was approved this year.
The bill was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 10.
The Hemp Farming Act promotes cultivating and processing hemp and the development of new commercial markets for farmers and businesses through the sale of hemp products.
However, lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes are not necessarily associated with the consumption of tetrahydrocannabinol.
As of Wednesday the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention have reported 805 lung injury cases from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been confirmed in 10 states.
Nearly two thirds of patients, a 62 percent, are between the ages of 18-34; with 22 percent of them between 18-21. Sixteen percent of the patients are under 18 years.
All reported patients have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.
The latest findings from the CDC investigation into lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, suggest products containing THC play a role in the outbreak.
The center has received data on substances used in e-cigarettes or vaping products in the 30 days prior to symptom onset among 514 patients.
About 77 percent reported using THC-containing products; 36 percent reported exclusive use of THC-containing products, while about 57 percent reported using nicotine-containing products; 16 percent reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.
E-cigarette users locally, however, see vaping as an alternative, a harmless habit that has received bad publicity because of faulty devices.
In the free world everyone is free to make their own choices.
With the use of tobacco products declining over the past few years and users more aware of the health hazards, now the attention is turning to vaping.
Federal officials have been talking about a countrywide ban on vaping and vaping products and four states have implemented such bans. This week Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp wrote a memorandum labeling vaping as a serious health threat.
“This health threat is serious enough that I want to see the ban include every building, outside space, parking lot, garage and laboratory within the Texas A&M System,” Sharp wrote Tuesday.
Truth is that the future of vaping is, at best, uncertain.
Rubén Cantú has been a journalist since 1995. He is the managing editor of the Del Rio News-Herald.
Contact him at ruben.cantu@delrionewsherald.com
