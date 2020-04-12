Autoridades municipales en materia de salud instalaron un túnel sanitizador frente al Hospital General de Subzona No. 13 del Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social, ubicado en el Bulevar Vicente Guerrero 2295, Col. Vista Hermosa, en Ciudad Acuña.
El túnel reforzará las medidas preventivas implementadas por la administración municipal para evitar contagios por COVID-19.
El túnel sanitizador permitirá que las personas que ingresen o salgan del hospital pasen previamente por el proceso de sanitización, dijo la doctora Azalea Citlali Castro, Directora de Salud Municipal.
El procedimiento para utilizarlo será que al ingresar al túnel se active el sistema por un sensor, los cuales accionarán una serie de nebulizadores que rociarán de líquido sanitizante a la persona.
Este equipo fue adquirido por la administración municipal tras el acuerdo de cabildo al que se llegó el 31 de marzo, durante la segunda sesión ordinaria, y mediante el cual se aprobó la generación de fondos para acciones preventivas por la contingencia sanitaria por COVID-19.
Luego del acuerdo las comisiones de regidores, encabezada por la Comisión de Salud, dieron seguimiento a las acciones preventivas mediante las cuales se busca apoyar a la población.
Sanitizing tunnel set up in front of local hospital
Municipal health officials installed a sanitizing tunnel in front of the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social No. 13 General Hospital, located at 2295 Vicente Guerrero Boulevard, Col. Vista Hermosa.
The tunnel will reinforce preventative measures implemented by the municipal administration to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The sanitation tunnel will allow people entering or leaving the hospital to go through the sanitation process, Municipal Health Director Dr. Azalea Citlali Castro, said.
The system is activated by sensors, which trigger a series of sprinklers that will spray the person walking through with a sanitizing solution.
This equipment was acquired by the municipal administration after the March 31 city council meeting, in which the council agreed upon funding preventative actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After the agreement, the city council commissions led by the Health Commission, followed up on the preventive actions.
