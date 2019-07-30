The Amistad Dam Road at the United States Port of Entry near Del Rio, Texas, will be closed all day July 29 through Aug. 3 due to heavy-duty equipment on the dam for maintenance work, the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission said.
The closure does not affect access to the Air Force Marina. However, motorists interested in traveling to or from Mexico will not be able to cross at Amistad Dam, and instead are advised to cross at the Del Rio-Acuña International Bridge.
The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission has arranged for the closure so that heavy equipment can perform work on eight Tainter gates on the U.S. side of the dam. The Tainter gates open and close during flood operations and release water from the dam. They will also be inspected for annual maintenance.
Amistad Dam Road is scheduled to reopen on Sunday at 10 a.m. The commission is committed to reopening the Amistad Dam Road as soon as it is safe to do so.
The International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico, is responsible for applying the boundary and water treaties between the two countries.
In accordance with the treaties and other international agreements, the commission operates and maintains Amistad Dam.
