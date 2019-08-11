Robert Evans, Jr., a 26-year-old Del Rioan who has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence by the State of Texas, had Friday his day in the federal court system, for his felony initial appearance after being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Evans, who was ordered to remain in U.S. Marshals custody, was arrested Thursday under charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a U.S. Title 18, Section 922 (g)(1) felony.
During the hearing Evans was informed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Collis White the charge he is facing is punishable with up to 10 years in jail and fine up to $250,000.
Evans’ charges stem from the murder of Amanda Riojas, 27, occurring on April 26 at the parking lot of The Five Points convenience, 616 Dr. Fermin Calderon Blvd.
Evans had been arrested and charged with state charges including murder, on April 27, and tampering with evidence on July 31. He was released on bond on July 31.
A criminal complaint filed with the federal court system states Evans was in possession of a firearm between April 24-27, a timeframe that includes Riojas’ murder. Federal prosecutors filed the charges following Evans’ bonding out on the state charges.
Riojas was shot in the face while she and Evans were inside a pickup truck parked outside the convenience store, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A witness, who was driving the truck and had gone inside the store, identified Evans as being with Riojas in the vehicle. The incident, as well as Evans crawling out of the window, were recorded by surveillance video, the affidavit states.
The witness took Riojas to the emergency room, where she died that same night, the affidavit states.
Evans was first charged with Riojas’ murder on April 27. He bonded out of jail and then he was charged with tampering with evidence due to his alleged actions of fleeing the murder scene and disposing of the firearm in the San Felipe Creek. He also bonded out of jail on that charge.
Federal prosecutors filed new charges stemming from the same incident. Due to prior criminal history Evans was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm at the time of Riojas’ death, federal prosecutors say.
On Friday, Evans’ preliminary examination/detention hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19, at 2 p.m.
“Evans was apprehended Thursday morning in a joint effort by U.S. Attorneys, the District Attorney, Val Verde Sheriff’s Office, the Del Rio Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations,” 63rd and 83rd Judicial Districts District Attorney Mike Bagley explained.
“This is something we have been working on with federal authorities to secure his apprehension,” Bagley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.