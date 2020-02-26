Classical ballet dancers prepare to perform during the “Hungarian Heart, Texan Soul” program this weekend at the Paul Poag Theatre, after the presentation of the Hungarian folk band originally scheduled was cancelled.
Mate Szentes and Kristen Bloom Allen will perform a few pieces of Hungarian classical repertoire; pieces from the ballet Raymonda and original new choreographies done by Szentes.
Raymonda tells the story of a Hungarian princess and the upcoming celebrations of her name day, or birthday.
The duo is excited to perform at a new venue for a new audience and showcase the art of ballet to the community. As a Hungarian himself, Szentes wants to showcase the Hungarian culture.
According to the duo, Szentes previously performed in Austin almost two years ago, and this will be Allen’s first time performing in Texas.
According to Hungarian Connection Gala Series, the event is now a benefit gala and proceeds from the event will help animals in need, as well as animal welfare projects in town through Animal Advocacy Rights Coalition – Del Rio, and a new organization Dancers for Dogs.
“I’m most excited about performing and helping the animals,” Allen said.
“It’s great that the performance benefits animals and all the organizations that benefit animals in the area,” Szentes said.
According to the organization, a growing number of accomplished artists in the U.S. and in Europe noticed the poor conditions of animals in Del Rio; the artists would like to help local animal advocates and the city by improving the wellbeing of animals.
“The upcoming benefit gala is only the start,” the organization said.
Szentes is a leading principal dancer and choreographer of Richmond Ballet Virginia, and guest artist at several prestigious ballet companies across the United States. Allen is Szentes’s partnering ballerina and has performed with him for approximately six to seven years.
The performance will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through Miss Annie’s Straight Up Dance, Casa de la Cultura and paulpoagevents.com.
The Hungarian organization Tarsoly Band was originally scheduled to perform at the event, but the group was denied their visa by U.S. officials, the organization said.
