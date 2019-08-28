Aug. 16

Christian Alan Botello

Assault causes bodily injury/family violence

Del Rio Police Department

Timothy Hale

Assault family violence impeding breath

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 17

Richard Garcia

Possession of controlled substance

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 18

Ivan Alejandro Gaytan

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 19

Samuel Rashad Davis

Assault family violence impede breath

Del Rio Police Department

Ivan Aaron Morales

Warrant, interfere w/emergency request for assistance; warrant assault causes bodily family member injury x2

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Eduardo Robles

Possession of drug paraphernalia x5, driving while license invalid

Aug. 20

Jerome Alexander Brissett

Injury to a child x2

Del Rio Police Department

Juan Eduardo Nanez

Evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest search or transportation

Del Rio Police Department

Norma Villanueva

Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 21

Juan Jose Patino, Jr. 8/21/19 #19243cr

DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15

Del Rio Police Department

Avery Conrad Simmons

State’s application to revoke community supervision possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 22

Nathan Hernandez

Fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, reckless driving

Texas Department of Public Safety

Diego Hernan Medina Marquez

DWI greater than or equal to 0.15

Del Rio Police Department

Sergio Espejo Mendoza

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Conrado Oviedo, Jr.

State’s application to adjudicate guilt aggravated assault

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Julio Cesar Rodriguez

Failure to appear DWI 2nd

Texas Department of Public Safety

Aug. 23

Diana Brito

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Texas Department of Public Safety

Ruben Hernandez Garcia

Driving while intoxicated failure to appear

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Cesar Hernandez

Resisting arrest search or transport, criminal trespass

Del Rio Police Department

Tandra Lee Legare

Capital murder

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Andrew Villarreal

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information

Texas Department of Public Safety

Aug. 24

Sonia Santana

Assault public servant, attempt to take weapon from an officer

Del Rio Police Department

Aug. 25

Roy Coronado

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence

Del Rio Police Department

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.