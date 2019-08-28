Aug. 16
Christian Alan Botello
Assault causes bodily injury/family violence
Del Rio Police Department
Timothy Hale
Assault family violence impeding breath
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 17
Richard Garcia
Possession of controlled substance
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 18
Ivan Alejandro Gaytan
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 19
Samuel Rashad Davis
Assault family violence impede breath
Del Rio Police Department
Ivan Aaron Morales
Warrant, interfere w/emergency request for assistance; warrant assault causes bodily family member injury x2
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Eduardo Robles
Possession of drug paraphernalia x5, driving while license invalid
Aug. 20
Jerome Alexander Brissett
Injury to a child x2
Del Rio Police Department
Juan Eduardo Nanez
Evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest search or transportation
Del Rio Police Department
Norma Villanueva
Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 less than $2,500
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 21
Juan Jose Patino, Jr. 8/21/19 #19243cr
DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15
Del Rio Police Department
Avery Conrad Simmons
State’s application to revoke community supervision possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 22
Nathan Hernandez
Fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, reckless driving
Texas Department of Public Safety
Diego Hernan Medina Marquez
DWI greater than or equal to 0.15
Del Rio Police Department
Sergio Espejo Mendoza
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Conrado Oviedo, Jr.
State’s application to adjudicate guilt aggravated assault
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Julio Cesar Rodriguez
Failure to appear DWI 2nd
Texas Department of Public Safety
Aug. 23
Diana Brito
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction
Texas Department of Public Safety
Ruben Hernandez Garcia
Driving while intoxicated failure to appear
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Cesar Hernandez
Resisting arrest search or transport, criminal trespass
Del Rio Police Department
Tandra Lee Legare
Capital murder
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Andrew Villarreal
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information
Texas Department of Public Safety
Aug. 24
Sonia Santana
Assault public servant, attempt to take weapon from an officer
Del Rio Police Department
Aug. 25
Roy Coronado
Aggravated assault with deadly weapon family violence
Del Rio Police Department
