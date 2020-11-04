Republican Party nominee for the office of 63rd Judicial District Judge Roland Andrade double-checks unofficial early voting and election day results after those results were released outside the Val Verde County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
Roland Andrade, Republican Party nominee for the office of 63rd Judicial District Judge, said early Wednesday he had “lots of different feelings” after unofficial election results were released.
Those results were announced at the county courthouse about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Andrade and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez were the only two candidates on the ballot who stayed to hear them in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.