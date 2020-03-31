County commissioners distributed free food in four county locations Monday.
The food, which included boxed macaroni and cheese, cans of soup, bags of oranges and a frozen turkey, were handed out by county commissioners, precinct workers and volunteers at Brown Plaza, the Val Verde County Community Center, the Precinct 2 warehouse on Hamilton Lane near the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office and Comstock.
“We’re doing a food distribution here this morning, and it’s very, very successful,” County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said as he helped members of his Precinct 1 crew and several volunteers fill plastic grocery bags with food items to be handed out to residents lined up in their vehicles.
Wardlaw said the food was trucked to Val Verde County from the South Texas Food Bank.
The food distribution effort began at 9 a.m. Monday and was a one-day effort.
Several members of Wardlaw’s work crew, including Joe Jackson and David Medina, as well as Wardlaw and neighborhood volunteer Max Perales, filled plastic grocery bags with boxed mac and cheese and cans of soup. Other workers, including Danny Chavira and Jesus Reyna, handed the bagged food, as well as a mesh bag filled with oranges and a large frozen turkey, to residents in line. Another volunteer, Becky Delarosa, wrote down the names of residents who came to get food.
Wardlaw said the food distribution is needed throughout the county.
“When we did the distribution on the disinfectant last week, that’s when I realized how hurt these people are. There were people begging us for food, to do something like this. ‘Can you help us? Can you help us? Can you help us?’ And we said we’d do what we could. People are desperate, and desperate times call for desperate measures, and this is a desperate time,” Wardlaw said.
“I’m so proud we can do this, help people this way. I’m so proud of this whole crew, everybody here, the volunteers. It makes me proud to be a commissioner, proud to be on this court, that we can do this, that we’re able to help. This is needed all over the county,” he added.
