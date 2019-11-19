Some opine: “You’re angry about Trump.” Rather, I’m pained an authoritarian, racist bully tramples our constitution and “Zero Tolerance” cruelty targets children.
I’ve never felt so free standing on the right side of history. Writing counters Fox-Administration political gaslighting and informs those struggling with the pace of events.
My impetus is love of due process (fundamental fairness) principles I spent a public service career promoting. Additionally, there wasn’t a week Dad didn’t repeat: “The Holocaust not happens again!”
A First Unitarian Church of Dallas insert taught: “When I’m moved to tears by the Service, my soul/spirit are being nourished and healed.” For Ishmael “It (going to sea) is a way I have of driving off the spleen, and regulating the circulation.”
For the nation, Trump’s candidacy challenged America’s moral compass. Responding, some sought elective office facilitating 2018’s Blue Tsunami and 2019’s gains.
It wasn’t Trump’s week. The House held Impeachment hearings and his confident, Roger Stone, was convicted of perjury for lying to Congress – the sixth felonious associate.
The present requires each person’s unique skill set. Together we create a future written for the ages, rightfully proud of our contributions when standing tall and being counted!
