HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a 42-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas and her 18-year-old son after detecting $2,920,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine and heroin in the SUV she was driving.
“Excellent teamwork and outstanding observational techniques allowed our frontline officers to discover these hard narcotics, which won’t make their way into our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.
CBP officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on Feb. 29 encountered a woman and her son, both U.S. citizens, driving a grey 2004 Toyota 4 Runner SUV arriving from Mexico.
A secondary inspection of the SUV, which included using non-intrusive imaging technology, allowed the officers to discover suspected narcotics hidden within the tires. Officers removed 23 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 134.5 pounds (61.02 kg) and one package of alleged heroin that weighed 5.73 pounds (2.60 kg) from the four tires.
CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the vehicle, subsequently arresting the two occupants of the vehicle, turning them over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), who continue the investigation.
