The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease in Del Rio continues to rise, and this Sunday the local hospital announced one of its staff members, Dr. Daniel Chartrand, has tested positive for the respiratory disease.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Linda Walker said in a video posted Sunday on social media that Dr. Chartrand tested positive on March 28, and both doctor and the medical center agreed that his patients and the staff should be informed of any potential exposure during this past week.
“Exposure means in close contact, six feet or less, for an extended period of time, an hour according to the CDC (Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Walker said.
“In response to this information and in cooperation with Dr. Chartrand, we ask that if you have any symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste, please advise your supervisor and do not report to work,”
Walker said anyone with the symptoms should go to the rural clinic, 1801 N. Bedell Ave., during clinic hours.
“(Also) if you have been in close contact with Dr. Chartrand, do not have symptoms but wish to be tested, please go to the walk in clinic, and you will receive testing,” she said.
Walker said hospital officials are utilizing the walk in clinic rather than the emergency room, in order to alleviate times for both patients needing to be tested for COVID-19 as well as those in need of the emergency room.
As of Saturday, city officials and hospital officials have confirmed a total of five cases of COVID-19 in Del Rio and Val Verde County, of which three are international travel related, one is travel within the United States related, and the fifth is reported as community spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.