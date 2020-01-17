Representing Rotary Club of Del Rio, President Angela Prather and Immediate Past President Cynthia de Luna attended a Rotary Club of San Antonio meeting on Jan. 8. The meeting featured guest speaker Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The Del Rioans said Abbott spoke about the growth the Lone Star State is experiencing, with approximately 1,000 new Texans everyday.
During his remarks Abbott thanked the Rotary Club for its tremendous contributions to San Antonio, as well as the business and community leaders who continue to build an environment that brings more jobs and investments to the Lone Star State.
Abbott also touched upon legislative successes of the 86th session that will help to further grow our economy and create a brighter future for every Texan.
“Texas continues to be the most exceptional state in America and the efforts of organizations like the Rotary Club of San Antonio are a major contributor to our success,” Abbott said.
“The Rotary Club continues to play a vital role in strengthening the San Antonio community, while maximizing prosperity and opportunity for all. I am grateful for the community and business leaders of San Antonio who are committed to keeping Texas the most exceptional state in the nation.”
The Rotary Club of San Antonio, chartered on Nov. 1, 1912, aims to strengthen the community by bringing leaders together to exchange ideas, form enduring relations and create positive, lasting change locally and around the world through service to others, according to a release by the Office of the Governor.
