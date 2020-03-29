A parade appearance for the Queen City Belles has been postponed until November, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis. The Fiesta Flambeau Parade was one of two appearances the Belles would make this spring.
“The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc. sincerely regrets that public health concerns have forced the rescheduling of the Fiesta 2020 … that means our parade will be on November 14, 2020,” the organization said via an online post.
The organization added many of the participants agreed to the change. Queen City Belles Coach Kayla Rodriguez said the team still plans on participating, if scheduling and administration allows it.
The Belles previously received an invitation to participate in the parade this April. The team participated in the parade last year and won first place in the high school division.
The parade is the largest illuminated in the United States and this year’s theme is “Celebrating Literary Classics.”
Previously, Rodriguez said the team had yet to decide on a literary classic or accompanying song for the parade.
The Belles are also scheduled to represent the state of Texas and the city of Del Rio in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C.
The national parade is scheduled for May 25 and will air online that day via YouTube. The American Veterans Center and World War ll Veterans Committee, the organizers of the parade, have not made an announcement postponing or cancelling the parade.
