In my more than two decades of working at the News-Herald I’ve had the opportunity to meet and become friends with dozens of people.
Some of them became friends of mine because we shared mutual interests. Others became my friend because they generally wanted me to succeed and offered any and all advice they could to make that happen. Then there were the people I became friends with because, honestly, they were just good people to know.
Jesse Rodriguez fell into that last group. He passed away Thursday morning after a lengthy illness.
I don’t remember when I first met Jesse. I think it he was a part of the Fearless Forecasters group that volunteers each year to pick the winners in our annual football contest, but once I got to know him I enjoyed every opportunity to speak to him.
Jesse was a Rams and Queens fan. If he wasn’t wearing the school’s colors, he was wearing something to remind folks he was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was also a Spurs fan. If it isn’t obvious by now, we talked a lot about sports. He always asked my input on what Dallas or San Antonio should do and he always asked how the Rams football team or the Queens basketball team would do. We didn’t always agree, but we never got mad at each other. There was a lot of mutual respect between two men whose ages were divided by more than 30 years, but I’ve learned that sports can have that effect on people.
A few years ago, we decided to feature some couples who had been together for many decades as part of our February issue. It was sort of an everlasting love feature for our magazine, and Jesse and his wife Chayo were featured. It made sense considering they’d been married since 1957 and first met when she was 13 and he was 15.
I ventured to the house they lived in and for more than an hour sat and spoke about life, love and how making a true relationship work meant more than just deciding to be with someone. It meant laughs, fights, forgiveness and tears. We talked about all of that and sports, of course, and it turned into one of my favorite stories because of my relationship with Jesse and Chayo, whose family has known my mother’s family for years. It didn’t feel like work but just talking as friends.
At that time, which was January 2017, Jesse was already undergoing dialysis and the months of medical treatments were taking its toll. He admitted some days were worse than others and that he wasn’t sure if he’d make it home after a treatment. Of course he would live nearly three years past that, no doubt enjoying his time with Chayo, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
While Jesse’s passing hurts, I am reminded of what he told me during that interview three years ago. It’s something he said in regards to how to make a marriage last.
“After all these years … I still love her the same since I first met her. Maybe because of my sickness I don’t show it too much ... I worry every day, every two days when I go there … but God knows I still love her the same and I know she still fights for me,” Jesse said. “It’s never been easy. It takes both people in a marriage to make it work. You have to compromise and communicate. We’ve had our ups and downs, we have our arguments, but then you forget and you forgive and you keep going.”
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 23 years.
