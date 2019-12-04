A Del Rio man was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, after pleading guilty to the offense of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Javier Alexander Perez, 33, was sentenced on Nov. 8, after pleading guilty to the third degree felony, he was sentenced in the 63rd Judicial District Court presided by Judge Enrique “Henry” Fernandez, court documents show.
Perez was sentenced following an incident occurring on Jan. 1, when law enforcement officers found him in possession of a 9 mm handgun, court documents show.
The case report states Del Rio Police Department Senior Officer Rolando Carbajal responded on that date, at approximately 5:02 a.m. to an area of North Main Street and East 10th, for a possible assault in progress.
The caller stated the possible assault was taking place in a small passenger car, which was last seen on the 1000 block of Avenue D, the report states.
Carbajal located the vehicle and made contact with two men and one woman inside the vehicle. Due to the violent nature of the alleged crime, all three were detained pending further investigation, the report states.
Carbajal made contact with the driver, identified as Perez, and asked him what had occurred. Perez claimed his girlfriend, who was in the vehicle as well, was highly intoxicated and angry, the report states.
Perez stated his girlfriend attempted to jump out of the vehicle as it was moving, which caused him to stop in the middle of the roadway to keep her from getting injured, the report states.
Perez believed it was that commotion the caller observed which initiated the emergency call for service, according to the case report.
Carbajal conducted a pat down search for weapons, and the officer located a 9 mm handgun magazine loaded with two rounds in Perez’s front left pocket, leading officers to believe he was in possession of a firearm, the report states.
Carbajal continued patting down Perez's person wherein he felt a small bulge in the front pocket of his shirt, the officer could hear the sound of crinkling plastic as he squeezed the mass, the report states.
Due to Carbajal’s previous experience and training it was known to him that subject's conceal
narcotics inside small plastic baggies which, are wrapped tightly, the report states.
Carbajal removed the object from Perez's pocket and discovered he was concealing a small plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance, which field-tested positive for cocaine, the report states.
The case report states Officer Estevan Hernandez arrived to support Carbajal, and after arresting Perez they searched the vehicle locating a black and silver Smith and Wesson SD9VE handgun, which was located under the driver’s seat and was missing the magazine.
The case was prosecuted by 63rd District Attorney Michael Bagley while the defense attorney is listed as Jad Harper. The sentence was imposed on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.