A man who was found inside a vehicle that was not his own outside a local bar was recently arrested and charged with resisting arrest, police records show.
Jesse Rick Ruter, 29, whose place of residence is listed at the 7000 block of Imlay Loop, Mountain Air Force Base, Id., was arrested on Dec. 15 at Doc Holliday’s 202 East Gibbs St., at 3:09 a.m., by Del Rio Police Department officers, records show.
A police officer patrolling the site was informed there was an intoxicated man sitting in a truck that was not his own, the officer attempted to make contact with the man, who was identified as Ruter, the incident report states.
Upon making contact with Ruter, he became uncooperative and combative toward the officer, the report states. The officer had to use the necessary amount of force to effect the arrest, the report states.
Ruter was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, he was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.