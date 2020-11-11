Glen Canyon Drive standoff

A woman is loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon on Glen Canyon Drive. The woman was pepper sprayed after a nearly eight-hour standoff resulting from her refusal to comply with an eviction order.

 Photo by Myer Lee

The Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office served an eviction Tuesday afternoon in a property located at the 100 block of Glen Canyon Drive, after several hours of a standoff due to the occupant refusing to leave.

Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said his office was serving the eviction in compliance with an order by the 4th Court of Appeals.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.