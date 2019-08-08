A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child and possession of child pornography, after a woman found inappropriate footage on his cell phone, according to a Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office arrest report and a criminal complaint filed with the 83rd Judicial District Court.
Jorge Martinez, 51, who has his place of residence listed at an apartment complex on Fletcher Drive, on the city’s north side, was arrested at home on July 16, the arrest report states.
On that date Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division Sgt. Gabriel Soriano met with a woman, who stated she needed to speak with sheriff’s office investigator Gina Garcia regarding an incident that had occurred, according to the criminal complaint released Tuesday.
Soriano asked the woman what the issue was about, and he was informed she had found a video of Martinez engaging in sex with a 14-year-old, the complaint states.
The woman said she was in possession of Martinez’s cellphone, due to Martinez being arrested on unrelated charges and asking her to keep the cellphone for him, the complaint states.
The woman and Soriano, the document states, headed to the Val Verde Sheriff’s Office to provide a statement.
The woman said during the ensuing interview she had identified the girl in the video. The woman, the document states, said the dates on two of the videos she saw were June 21 and July 6.
The complaint states sheriff’s office investigators interviewed the alleged victim. According to the document the teen stated both times she was pushed onto a bed by Martinez before being sexually abused.
Martinez, according to the arrest report, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a child, a first degree felony, and with possession of child pornography. He was transported to the GEO correctional facility.
The sheriff’s office believes there may be more than one victim in this case, and asked area residents to step forward and call investigators at (830) 774 7513 in case of having more information. The sheriff’s office also provided an email to submit tips, by visiting valverdecounty.texas.gov and clicking in the “Email the Office” link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.