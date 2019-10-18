Rotary Club of Del Rio held Saturday its first Rotary Rodeo Sponsor Thank You Barbecue, at Rotary Park, in the historic San Felipe neighborhood. The event celebrated a successful rodeo and those who made it possible.
One of the most successful Rotary Club of Del Rio fundraisers is the annual Independence Day Rotary Rodeo, which this year was held on June 28-29.
The event, which marked its 15th edition this year, has become a staple of the summertime activities in Del Rio at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds.
Funds raised by the event support a wide array of programs including Rotary Village, the Val Verde County Library, Field of Our Dreams, school supplies, the county’s emergency women’s shelter and more.
The Sponsor Thank You Barbecue was attended by club members and by representatives of the businesses and organizations that made it possible through their financial support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.