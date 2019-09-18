A 42-year-old resident of San Antonio pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport 76 undocumented aliens, federal prosecutors in Laredo announced.
On June 11, 2019, Nelson Vargas-Torres attempted to drive a tractor-trailer through the Border Patrol checkpoint located at mile-marker 29 on Interstate Highway 35, north of Laredo, the office of U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said.
Authorities became suspicious when Vargas-Torres stated he was transporting plastics, when his bill of lading actually stated “clutch parts.” A trained K-9 subsequently alerted to the possible presence of concealed humans inside the locked trailer he was hauling, prosecutors say.
Law enforcement then used wire cutters to break the seal for the trailer and eventually rescued 76 undocumented aliens from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras who were hidden inside, prosecutors say.
Tuesday, Vargas-Torres pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga, in Laredo, to conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens, prosecutors say.
U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing at a later date. At that time, Vargas-Torres faces up to 10 years imprisonment. Vargas-Torres has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.
Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.
