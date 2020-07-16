Del Rioans will need to prepare for possible changes to the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, as San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District administration announced it will present a recommendation to delay the start of school in an upcoming board meeting.
On Wednesday afternoon, school district administrators announced they will recommend to delay the start of classes for the incoming school year, and an extension and implementation of a full online model for the first three weeks of school to the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees during Monday’s board meeting.
“If this recommendation is approved, the first day of school will be moved to Monday, August 24, and students will begin instruction at home, online for a three-week period,” the school district announced.
During Monday’s meeting, board members will be able to approve, deny or table the recommendation for another meeting.
According to the school district, under this recommendation, unless otherwise directed by local or state executive orders, SFDRCISD campuses will be open to students who wish to attend a traditional classroom setting no later than the week of Sept. 14.
Currently classes for the 2020-2021 school year are scheduled to begin on Aug. 10, with students attending one of three education model options provided by the school district; a traditional classroom setting, an online setting and a hybrid setting of the previous two options combined.
“During the past month, district and campus leadership have worked tirelessly with parents to plan for students’ return; however, in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community and the recent decision by Governor Abbott to allow districts in Texas more flexibility, the administration has decided to make a recommendation to delay offering instruction in order to ensure ample time for SFDRCISD’s technology department to provide devices (laptop, computer, tablet or iPad) and/ or offer Wi-Fi connectivity to any student who may need it when school starts,” the school district said.
The school district also made the decision to suspend all summer sports, band and any extra-curricular camps until further notice.
“In the interest of safety and out of an abundance of caution, SFDRCISD, like many other districts will recommend the suspension of UIL and extra-curricular activities until Sept. 14,” the school district said, adding if UIL continues with sanctioned competitions beginning in August, student athletes will not participate in those competitions.
During Wednesday’s press conference, both Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens and City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano confirmed they are in contact with the school district and share their concerns regarding the increase in positive COVID-19 cases to school district leadership.
“We’ve shared what we’ve experienced personally within our own government entities as far as the spread, and what we’re having to manage. We understand that the stress factor the school district is going to be having to go under in the foreseeable future could impact education for who knows how long,” Lozano said, “So what we’re witnessing right now, the judge and I are definitely communicating our concerns, but again as the judge mentioned we’re getting our directives from the state.”
“I keep saying it over and over again, the position that these people are in, the school board and Dr. Rios and the teachers; I mean it’s amazing what we’re having to go through. I applaud them for taking it slow and making sure that they get it right. But hopefully on Monday, after their school board meeting we’ll have some answers,” Owens said.
Dr. J.J. Guitierrez also commented during the press conference that the current increase of positive COVID-19 cases does not provide a safe environment for kids to go back to school.
“To me, it’s unthinkable right now to have school at this moment with the numbers that are just climbing through the roof. Can you imagine what’s going to happen when kids go back to school,” Guitierrez said, adding he is a believer of children going back to school but the number of positive cases needs to go down in order to do so.
