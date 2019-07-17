A Fort Worth teen was recently arrested in Del Rio and charged with resisting arrest, after a report of a man walking around with no pants in south Del Rio. Anthony Zapata, 19, who has his place of residence located at Lincoln Avenue, in Fort Worth, Texas was arrested on July 3, shortly after 10 p.m.
Police records state Zapata was arrested by Del Rio Police Department officers at the 1300 block of Las Vacas Street, near the intersection with Ellis Street.
According to an incident report a police officer made contact with Zapata, who was found to be intoxicated, and he resisted the officer’s commands when he attempted to arrest him.
Zapata was arrested and charged with resisting arrest search or transportation, a Class A misdemeanor.
