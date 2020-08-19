Sul Ross State University is teaming up with Google to offer a bit of tech support to small business owners and more.
The Sul Ross State University Small Business Development Center along with Google is hosting an online workshop Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. to help people in the creation of their own website. This free workshop is intended for small business owners, jobseekers or really anyone interested in creating a website, according to a release from the school.
