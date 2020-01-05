An individual was run over by a vehicle Thursday night on East Gibbs Street, near the intersection with Veterans Boulevard. The incident sent at least one to the hospital and caused traffic delays during rush hour. Thru traffic was directed to Avenue G for over an hour.
The accident took place at about 6:30 p.m. according to witnesses.
Del Rio Police Department, Del Rio Fire Department and Val Verde Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene, located right behind Russell’s True Value.
An individual was taken by ambulance from the scene at 6:45 p.m., their identity and condition have yet to be released by authorities. A public information request has been submitted to the City of Del Rio, Del Rio Police Department by the News-Herald.
Three westbound vehicles and their occupants remained on the turning lane of East Gibbs Street, across from an art gallery, as the occupants were questioned by police officers.
All four traffic lanes of East Gibbs Street, between Veterans Boulevard and Avenue G were roped off as the police officers surveyed the scene and questioned the witnesses.
This is the second vehicle vs. pedestrian serious accident occurring in Del Rio in just under one-and-a-half months.
On Nov. 20 an 85-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car on Spur 239.
More information on this accident will be published as it becomes available.
