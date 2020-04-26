After the first round of financial aid for small businesses was depleted, the Paycheck Protection Program will be receiving additional funding, and while the first time around the software utilized had some glitches, the setbacks were fixed with input from a financial institution in Del Rio.
U.S. Representative Will Hurd (R-San Antonio) said Thursday in a phone interview that the first round of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the “CARES Act” benefited 134,700 businesses in Texas, which received a total of $28.4 billion.
Thursday night the House voted on H.R. 266, which provides $480 billion additional funding for the coronavirus relief package.
“The money ran out pretty quickly, so we are discussing additional funding, the discussion is mainly around the Paycheck Protection Program,” Hurd said from Washington prior to the vote.
The Small Business Administration, which administers the Paycheck Protection Program loans, ran out of the $350 billion it was given through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act for small business loans.
According to the administration more than 1.7 million loans were provided through nearly 5,000 lenders nationwide.
Hurd said moving such a large amount of money to reach the small businesses was a challenging task, only possible through financial institutions, and since this emergency was unprecedented for everyone it had some issues that were corrected.
“Moving $350 billion in eight days was an herculean job,” he said
“The staff there at The Bank and Trust in Del Rio, they were instrumental (to solve these issues), they highlighted certain problems, and we were able to trace them to the U.S. Treasury Department,” Hurd said.
He said those problems were mainly software-related, with errors popping up through the system because of the unique nature of the health and economic emergency.
The Paycheck Protection Program loans, per the program guidelines, can be fully forgiven if they are used for payroll expenses, existing interest payments on mortgages, rent payments, leases and utility agreements.
The new bill includes funding to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program, hospitals, for the Small Business Administration’s disaster relief fund and for testing.
Pertaining financial aid for local governments, Hurd said the CARES Act previously provided $150 billion to go to state, county and city governments. He said Thursday’s vote was the fourth time Congress is addressing the impact of COVID-19, and he anticipated it will not be the last.
“The economic impact in cities and communities like Del Rio is different from a city like Chicago, that was already going broke because of decisions it had made months ago,” Hurd said.
He also said the novel coronavirus emergency is bringing unprecedented levels of research to find a cure, cooperation, and even improved efforts to try to steal research information from around the world.
“Billions of dollars have been appropriated to find the cure, the level of cooperation between American pharmaceutical companies is unprecedented, research has been shared and a number of companies have multiple vaccines going through clinical trials,” he said.
The lawmaker said pharmaceutical companies are not only trying to find a cure, but also to find a way to mass produce it, and estimated a cure or a vaccine will be available in the next nine to 18 months.
Background on H.R. 266
This legislation builds on three prior age packages to help Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.
The CARES Act (H.R. 7418) passed the House and was signed into law on March 27.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201) passed the House on March 14 and was signed into law on March 18.
Phase I (H.R. 6074) passed the House on March 4 and was signed into law on March 6.
This legislation provides additional funds to the PPP, which ran out of funds on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
This legislation provides additional funds for the EIDL program, and expands criteria for the loans to allow agricultural enterprises with no more than 500 employees to receive the assistance.
