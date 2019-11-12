Reymundo “Raymond” Barron Ruíz, a former Del Rioan and veteran of the Korean War, will be awarded his high school diploma 69 years after he joined the U.S. Army in 1950, and less than one month away from his 90th birthday, the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced.
Under the Texas Education Code, Section 28.0251, a school district may issue a high school diploma to certain veterans. This Veteran’s Day, Reymundo Barron Ruiz, was recognized as a 2019 graduate of Del Rio High School.
Raymond was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico. As a small child, he moved to Del Rio, Texas, and spent his entire youth in the San Felipe neighborhood under the care of his mother, Felicitas Barron Ruíz, his four sisters and three brothers. He was the youngest child in his family, according to Reymundo’s son, Rogelio.
Consistent with the Great Depression, Raymond and his brothers went to school; but they all had to work, too. In 1935, his mother enrolled him in school, and he attended San Felipe School Number 1, commonly known as “La Escuela Amarilla.”
In the 1940s, his older brothers were all called to service in the U.S. Army during World War II. His brother Eulalio “Lalo” Ruíz, served in the European Theater. During this war, he was seriously injured and received a Purple Heart. His brother Pedro Ruíz served in combat in the Pacific Theater, and his brother Jorge, served at several bases throughout the United States.
During that time, Reymundo, only a teen, had to work to help support his mother while his brothers were serving our country. When WWII ended in 1945, Reymundo’s brothers Lalo and Pedro returned to Del Rio, gravely injured in the war; and his brother Jorge relocated to Oregon. At this point in his young life, Reymundo found himself primarily responsible for supporting his mother while his brothers convalesced.
In 1946, Reymundo, by then 17 years old, was attending the “Escuela Amarilla” as a seventh grader. One day, his teacher told him that he was “too smart” for the seventh grade, so he enrolled Reymundo at San Felipe High School.
Reymundo, still responsible for his family, remained the primary breadwinner while he attended high school. He acknowledged that his attendance wasn’t always perfect, but he wanted to learn, so he went to class whenever he could. One of Reymundo’s regrets is that he never graduated and never received his high school diploma.
