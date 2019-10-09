10-9-19 Jail log
Sept. 27
Ronaldo Murillo
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
nJuan Jose Patino, Jr.
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Oct. 1
Michael Dewayne Herbert
Burglary; fail to identify fugitive false information
Texas Department of Public Safety
Oct. 3
Rachel Hernandez
Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams; failure to identify fugitive intent give false information; hinder apprehension/prosecution; theft greater than or equal to $100 less than $750; theft greater than or equal to $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
nMiguel Angel Renovato
Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
Edgar Villanueva
Assault of family/household member with previous conviction
Armando Ramirez
Criminal trespass
Oct. 5
Sylvia Starleen Barnett
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Oct. 6
Juan Jose Patino, Jr.
Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams; tampering with evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram.
Del Rio Police Department
Eliodoro Sanchez, Jr.
Terroristic threat against a peace officer x2
Del Rio Police Department
Oct. 7
Ladarius Dante Smith
Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces
Del Rio Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.