10-9-19 Jail log

Sept. 27

Ronaldo Murillo

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

nJuan Jose Patino, Jr.

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Oct. 1

Michael Dewayne Herbert

Burglary; fail to identify fugitive false information

Texas Department of Public Safety

Oct. 3

Rachel Hernandez

Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams; failure to identify fugitive intent give false information; hinder apprehension/prosecution; theft greater than or equal to $100 less than $750; theft greater than or equal to $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

nMiguel Angel Renovato

Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

Edgar Villanueva

Assault of family/household member with previous conviction

Armando Ramirez

Criminal trespass

Oct. 5

Sylvia Starleen Barnett

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Oct. 6

Juan Jose Patino, Jr.

Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams; tampering with evidence with intent to impair; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram.

Del Rio Police Department

Eliodoro Sanchez, Jr.

Terroristic threat against a peace officer x2

Del Rio Police Department

Oct. 7

Ladarius Dante Smith

Manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3, greater than or equal to 4 grams, less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 1 gram, less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces

Del Rio Police Department

