9-11-19 Jail log
Aug. 26
Maria Sagrario Fuentez
Engaging in organized criminal activity (deadly conduct)
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Cesar J. Martinez
Aggravated assault impede breath or circulation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 27
Mikie Acevedo
Warrant unindicted theft greater than $2,000 less than $30,000
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
nSergio Calvillo
Possession of controlled substance drug free zone meth less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Eli Gonzalez
Assault with injury x2
Texas Department of Public Safety
Enrique Daniel Lopez
Assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief
Del Rio Police Department
Jesus Lorenzo Arturo Teran
Count 1-3 manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Torres
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
