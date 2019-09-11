9-11-19 Jail log

Aug. 26

Maria Sagrario Fuentez

Engaging in organized criminal activity (deadly conduct)

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Cesar J. Martinez

Aggravated assault impede breath or circulation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 27

Mikie Acevedo

Warrant unindicted theft greater than $2,000 less than $30,000

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

nSergio Calvillo

Possession of controlled substance drug free zone meth less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Thomas Eli Gonzalez

Assault with injury x2

Texas Department of Public Safety

Enrique Daniel Lopez

Assault causes bodily injury, criminal mischief

Del Rio Police Department

Jesus Lorenzo Arturo Teran

Count 1-3 manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than 4 grams less than 200 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Torres

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

