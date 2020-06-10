Police officers responding to vehicle colliding with a fence in the city’s south east side recently found a man unconscious and in possession of controlled substances. He also had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Jose Herrera, 41 years of age, was arrested on May 21, at the 900 block of Plaza Avenue, at 2 p.m. and charged with possession of controlled substances, police records show.
According to the arrest report, Del Rio Police Department officers were dispatched to the location in reference to a motor vehicle colliding into a fence.
Upon arrival, the officers found a man unconscious in the driver’s seat, and found him to be in possession of narcotics, the report states.
Herrera was charged with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony punishable with 2-10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and fine not to exceed $10,000.
He was also charged with the possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, a Class A misdemeanor punishable with up to one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $4,000 or both.
