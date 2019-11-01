It used to happen to different types of livestock but now people are having it done. They say, “It is the thing to do” or the latest trend. Vast numbers of people are getting tattoos, brands or body piercing.
It is not new and not just in the United States. People have it done for varying reasons and many even get religious pictures, symbols or names.
I might be in great demand because I have branded many a cow, tattooed many a sheep and goat and ear tagged no telling how many.
Piercing is a form of body modification and takes place anywhere on the body, some places being unimaginable, even the genitals.
Branding, which some call art, is done in a number of ways like a red hot iron used on cattle, others use a electronic iron, but the strangest method is putting some flammable material on the skin and setting it afire, “Direct Fire.”
I wonder what God thinks about this? In early times God told his people to come out from the rest of the nations and be different and specifically told them not to tattoo or cut or mutilate their bodies, (Leviticus 19:28, 2 Corinthians 6:17).
For Christians our body is a temple of the spirit of God and our body is to glorify Him, (1 Corinthians 6:19&20). So in all things we are not to please ourselves but God, (1 Corinthians 10:31).
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
