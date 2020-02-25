Del Rioans and the man’s best friend enjoyed a paw-sitive morning and learned the importance of nutrition, vaccines and more during an event on Saturday.
The first Paw-ty in the Park invited Del Rioans and dogs of various degrees to celebrate Feb. 22 as National Walk Your Dog Day.
Dr. Clay Whitten, veterinarian at Del Rio Diagnostic Veterinary Hospital, addressed the importance of having pets vaccinated and given proper nutrition.
“Things that we need to consider, when talking about good general health about your pets; it’s really fairly simple. I think we can break it down to a few things,” Whitten said.
According to Whitten, vaccines are important to a dog’s health and consist of more than just the rabies vaccine.
The tempo parvo and bordetella, also known as kennel cough, vaccines are also important to a dog’s health, Whitten said.
Parvo is prevalent in the Del Rio community. “That disease can be very devastating to our puppies mainly,” Whitten said.
Flea and tick prevention helps keep diseases from spreading onto other pets and humans. “Flea and tick prevention is a huge, huge, deal in Del Rio; it never gets cold enough … to kill off the flea and tick population,” Whitten said.
According to Whitten, heartworm prevention is also important, as Del Rio does not experience enough cold to kill off the mosquitoes. “We see a lot of heartworm positive dogs and it can be devastating when not caught early; it can cause major problems,” Whitten said.
Providing fresh, clean water and good shade during the summer, and shelter during winter and rainy seasons are also important to an animal’s health, according to Whitten.
“Those things are some good highlights you need to address and take care of on a routine basis. Most of the vaccines we do are on an annual basis,” Whitten said.
To mark the occasion, Del Rioans walked a lap around the park with their dogs.
Judges chose eight dogs that fit the appropriate category, including biggest buddy and waggiest tail. Dog bowls, collars, food supply and more were raffled off to the public throughout the event.
The event was organized by the city of Del Rio, Val Verde County, Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and Del Rio Parks Foundation.
Pawty in the Park Winners:
Best trick – Abram Rodriguez and Melody
Best trick runner up – Michelle Gilbert and Athos
Waggiest tail – Amanda Rogers and Maggie
Golden Oldie – Vicente Quinoz and Bart
Biggest Buddy – Vicente Quinoz and Bart
Scruffiest and Fluffiest – Courtney White and Bear
Dog who looks most like their owner – Marshal Chavira and Baby
Smallest Sidekick (tie) – Ashley Mojica and Pedey; Bia Edwards and Milo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.