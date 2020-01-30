A federal jury in San Antonio convicted Wednesday 49-year-old Luis Valencia, and his nephew, 34-year-old Mauricio Valencia both of San Antonio, for their scheme to steal oil from oil companies and oilfield service companies operating in the South Texas’ Eagle Ford Shale, prosecutors announced.
Jurors convicted Luis Valencia of 10 counts of theft from interstate shipments, 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering and 4 counts of transportation of stolen goods, according to information released by the offices of U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.
Jurors convicted Mauricio Valencia of 10 counts of theft from interstate shipments, 1 count of wire fraud and 4 counts of transportation of stolen goods. Evidence presented during trial revealed that from September 2013 through February 2016, the defendants engaged in a scheme with others to steal approximately 33,000 barrels of crude oil valued in excess of $1.8 million.
In 2013, Luis Valencia and others began using Houston-based Andra Energy, LLC, to serve as a collection point in Cotulla, Texas, for oil stolen from nearby oil storage facilities, prosecutors said.
To conceal their criminal actions, the defendants filed false documents with the Texas Railroad Commission to make it appear that the stolen oil was derived from legitimate transactions, prosecutors said.
Following the verdict, Senior U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth remanded both defendants to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Theft of interstate shipment calls for up to 10 years in federal prison.
Wire fraud is punishable for up to 20 years in federal prison. Money laundering calls for up to 10 years in federal prison. Transportation of stolen goods call for up to ten years in federal prison. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.
The FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation and Texas Attorney General’s Office investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney William F. Lewis, Jr., is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
