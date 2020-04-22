Second of two parts
The first part of this interview was published in the April 5 edition of the News-Herald
Complaints about juveniles to the police department have increased with the number of young people now staying at home because of school closures due to COVID-19, Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr. said.
Knoll spoke with the Del Rio News-Herald in a telephone interview about how his department is dealing with the fallout from COVID-19 and with the city and county emergency disaster declarations issued to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
DRPD officers are still going on calls, and Knoll said the officers are made aware when they are dispatched to a residence where one or more persons are self-quarantining because of travel or contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or because the residence is one where someone who has tested positive lives.
“First responders by law can obtain information on a home where someone has tested positive or is reported to have an infectious disease. That information is being filtered through our county emergency management coordinator, which then gets turned over to the sheriff, and the sheriff is dispersing that to all first responder agency heads,” Knoll said.
“We cannot just arbitrarily hand that information out to officers by list. We are putting it into our dispatch system. Those addresses are put in our database, so if a call for service goes out, it flags that call and tells the operator that they need to let the officer know that precautionary measures need to be taken because of a health risk,” the chief added.
The system to notify officers of possible health risks at a residence is not a new measure, the chief said, but has been used in other situations to warn responding officers of a possible health threat.
“This is only made known to the officer if he or she is going to deal with that person or that address,” Knoll said.
He emphasized that in the current COVID-19 situation, the police department does not have names.
“First responder agencies are only given addresses, and that is because of HIPPA protections,” the chief said, referencing the medical privacy law.
He reiterated there is no list of names and addresses handed to each officer.
“It’s put into our dispatch system, and maintained at everybody’s respective dispatch centers, and the only time that any address on the list is made known is if the officer or first responder agency is receiving a call for service at that address,” Knoll said.
As far as crime during the crisis, Knoll said, some types of crime are seeing increases.
“Number one, our calls involving juveniles during the day has increased. I’m not saying that it’s out of control, but just because there are more children at home and more children being left at home alone because the parents have to work, we’re finding things like kids out skateboarding.
“We had an accident the other day involving kids on a dirt bike who were out during a time they shouldn’t have been. Those types of calls, juvenile complaints, have increased during the day because of the no-school situation,” the chief said.
Parents of the juveniles involved in the calls are first given a warning.
“If we do deal with the child again, then the officers are being given the discretion to issue a citation,” Knoll said.
Family violence calls and calls to report burglaries are seeing an increase as well, Knoll said.
“We have seen an increase in the amount of domestic calls, as well as custodial interference calls,” Knoll said.
The DRPD has also seen an increase in night burglaries.
“We have seen an uptick in burglaries at night. We were averaging about four burglaries a month in total, from November 2019 through January. I was very astonished by those numbers, because it’s the lowest it’s been in years, and I’m talking total burglaries, homes, vehicles, businesses, everything.
“Well, just in the last three weeks we have surpassed that average threefold. I think that’s just because, again, you have a lot of adolescents that don’t have a structured schedule right now. Parents are having to work. Some adolescents are going to sneak out when they can. I think that has a direct correlation to what we’re dealing with right now,” Knoll said.
“We are asking people to be more vigilant about their property and neighbors’ properties and calling us when they see or hear something,” the chief added.
The COVID-19 crisis has led to decreases in some other crimes, Knoll said.
“Shoplifting definitely has gone down, mainly because it’s more controlled, and staff is very watchful, because they’re watching everybody in the store to make sure they’re in compliance (with the disaster declarations issued by the city and county) for health reasons, so because they’re doing that, I think it deters people from doing things they would normally do,” he said.
Another factor in the shoplifting decline is the fact that many other businesses, deemed non-essential by the city and county declarations, are closed.
Knoll said even though his department is not staffed at full capacity, he believes the number of officers he currently has are enough to deal with the complications caused by the current crisis.
“I think we’re as best prepared as we could ever be. Our staffing has not been at 100 percent for quite some time, and just because of retirements, turnovers, people finding other jobs, there’s always that deficit anyway, so when you have more traffic, of course you’re going to feel that, and recently, with employees having to take leave because of family members being sick or possible exposure and them needing to self-quarantine, we have felt some shortage, but what we did to make up for any of those shortages, was we have reassigned folks that typically do administrative and logistical-type work as police officers to supplement patrol officers out on the street during this time,” Knoll said.
As an example, the chief said, members of his training staff and detectives are covering patrol duties and the officer assigned to internal affairs is helping sanitize vehicles when they are returned following patrol shifts.
“So, we have made some internal moves to help maintain adequate staffing levels on the street,” Knoll said.
Though the department is short officers, that situation is nothing new for the DRPD, Knoll said.
“We’ve been averaging anywhere from six to 12 officers short for almost two years now. One of the issues I’m facing right now, which always magnifies that problem, is by the time we can get someone tested, get them through a training academy and out in the street as a full-fledged working officer, it’s just shy of a year, so even if I could test tomorrow, by the time they get through everything, you’re looking at the better part of a year,” he said.
On the whole, though, the police department, both its sworn officers and its civilian staff, have adjusted well to the COVID-19 crisis, both to keep themselves safe and maintain service for the citizens, Knoll said.
“I want to advocate for citizens to use our COVID-19 call center. That has been extremely helpful and kept a lot of questions about COVID-19 centralized so they’re not getting different answers from different people, and those folks have been very resourceful in working with different entities, including businesses, to keep the citizens informed. It’s an excellent resource. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Knoll said.
Finally, Knoll asked citizens to remember that everyone is in the same situation.
