This year’s Andale Del Rio is scheduled for Oct. 5 and is presented by the Val Verde Regional Medical Center in partnership with the Community Health Improvement Coalition.
The event is centered around all things pertaining to health: being active, eating well and instilling healthy habits into families, according to the coalition’s website.
Check in and on-site registration for the 5K will take place between 7-8 a.m. The race will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Bill Jewell Memorial Softball Field, located at the corner of Kings Way and Fox Drive.
The start and finish lines for the run will be at the baseball field. Citizens wanting to participate in the 5K must fill out a form and pay the registration fee.
Registration can be found online at chicdelrio.org.
A health fair is also a part of the event and is open to the public. The fair will be located at the baseball field and include a variety of booths for parents and children to visit.
The overall event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. Aside from the walk and run, attendees can look forward to events such as a basketball shoot-out, crafts with Home Depot, easy farm to table meals, easy fitness demos and healthy food vendors as part of the activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.