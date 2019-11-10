ACUÑA, México – Con la presencia del Delegado Federal Reyes Flores Hurtado, el Primer Regidor Armando Muruaga en representación del Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez y organizadores de la décima edición de la Expo Industrial y Proveedores 2019, el miércoles fue inaugurara la exposición industrial y comercial por el Secretario de Economía del Gobierno del Estado de Coahuila Jaime Guerra Pérez.
La expo consta de dos días de actividades en el Salón RL y Salón Grand Real del Hotel Villa Real, con exposición industrial y comercial en 67 módulos, magnas conferencias y encuentro de negocios.
Guerra Pérez reconoció algunas de las bondades de Acuña para jugar un papel estratégico importante en el proyecto Ports-to-Plains, con infraestructura importante en materia aduanal y el proceso de construcción del hospital del IMSS.
“Sabemos de la necesidad de libramientos para desfogar esta zona, dijo, porque la calidad de vida es un tema muy importante, puesto que las empresas y nuevos inversionistas toman en cuenta qué ofrece la ciudad y cómo vivirán sus trabajadores”, dijo el funcionario estatal.
“Sí es importante la imagen urbana, sí es importante la calidad de vida, sí es importante la infraestructura que tenga la ciudad para atraer inversiones, aparte la infraestructura carretera requerida, los libramientos”, sostuvo.
Enfatizó que el Gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme está trabajando con la federación para obtener los presupuestos necesarios para que se hagan estos libramientos y se termine de impulsar el desarrollo.
Por su parte, el Delegado Federal, Reyes Flores Hurtado, felicitó la iniciativa de los organismos industrial y comercial de nuestra frontera, y dijo que Acuña es una ciudad prioritaria para el gobierno federal, para el presidente de la república, donde sin precedentes se están haciendo inversiones muy importantes para cambiarle el rostro urbano.
“No se quieren generar parches sino generar verdaderamente inercias de gobierno, inercias de inversión de gobierno, que cambien el rostro de nuestras ciudades fronterizas”, dijo.
En representación del Alcalde Roberto de Los Santos Vázquez, el Primer Regidor Armando Muruaga Gallegos, destacó el trabajo conjunto que desarrolla el municipio con el Gobierno del Estado y con el Gobierno de la República en materia económica, de salud y de seguridad.
“La Expo Industrial nos da un ejemplo de que, cuando se hacen las cosas en conjunto, gobierno del estado, gobierno federal, gobierno municipal, se ve reflejado en una confianza de los empresarios, en una confianza de los organismos para que sigan llegando y creciendo las empresas que ya están aquí”, dijo el regidor.
Previo a la inauguración de la Expo Industrial y Proveedores 2019, en el Salón Grand Real del Hotel Villa Real se realizó un desayuno y conferencia sobre competitividad con el M.C. Edgar Lara Enríquez.
Así, en el 51 aniversario de la llegada de la industria maquiladora a Acuña, los organizadores de la jornada entregaron un reconocimiento a María Isabel Madera Ramírez, octava trabajadora en la historia de la industria de Acuña.
A la inauguración acudieron representantes de organismos de la iniciativa privada de Sabinas, Torreón, Piedras Negras, y Acuña.
Industrial and suppliers showcase held in Acuña
ACUÑA, Mexico – State and federal officials including Federal Delegate Reyes Flores Hurtado, First Council Member Armando Muruaga on behalf of Mayor Roberto de los Santos, and organizers of the 10th annual Industrial and Suppliers Showcase, inaugurated Wednesday the event along with State of Coahuila Secretary of Economy Jaime Guerra Pérez.
The showcase was held through Thursday at the RL Hall and Grand Real Hall, Villa Real Hotel, with industrial and commercial vendors in 67 booths, including conferences and business meetings.
Guerra Pérez highlighted the reasons why Acuña plays an important and strategic role in the Ports-to-Plains corridor project, with infrastructure in customs and the construction of a new IMSS hospital.
“We know this area is in need of new loops to alleviate traffic, because the quality of life is a very important issue, companies and new investors take into account what the city has to offer and how its workers will live,” the state official said.
“They look at the overall aspect of the city, the quality of life, infrastructure the city may have to bring in new investments, and the road infrastructure and facilities,” he said.
He said Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme is working with the federal administration to obtain the necessary funding for these projects to be drafted, and to promote the development of this area.
Federal Delegate Reyes Flores Hurtado welcomed the initiative of manufacturers and commercial organizations, and said that Acuña is a priority for the federal administration and for the president, because very important investments are being made in the city to give it a facelift.
“We don’t want to just provide patches to fix problems, we want to build momentum and bring in government funds to change our border cities for the best,” he said.
On behalf of Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, First Council Member Armando Muruaga Gallegos underscored joint efforts by city along the sides of state and federal officials in economic, health and public safety.
“The Industrial Expo gives us an example of that, when things are done together, city, state and federal government, it reflects confidence to the investors, it shows trust in government to keep companies coming and to grow those that are already here,” he said.
Prior to the inauguration of the Industrial and Suppliers Showcase 2019, a breakfast and conference on competitiveness was presented at the Grand Real Hall, Hotel Villa Real, by M.C. Edgar Lara Enriquez.
Also celebrating the 51st anniversary of the arrival of the maquiladora industry in Acuña, the organizers honored María Isabel Madera Ramírez, the eighth worker in the history of the Acuña industry.
Representatives of the private initiative from Sabinas, Torreón, Piedras Negras, and Acuña attended the event.
