County Fairgrounds Manager Edgar Perez presented the new fairgrounds stall use agreement to Val Verde County Commissioners Court during its January regular term meeting on Wednesday.
“Some of the renters out at the fairgrounds have been very unhappy about the outrageous amount of rent that (the county) wants to charge,” Perez told the court.
“But this (agreement) right now says $30,” County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said.
“And they’re okay with all the services we provide for them, for $25 or $30 a month,” Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton added.
Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw made a motion to accept the agreement as presented, with Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez giving the second.
When Owens asked if there was any discussion, Nettleton said, “I still have an issue with this. You’re raising (the rent) from $25 to $30. You’re raising it $5, but our cost to deal with this is a lot more money. I can’t even rent a storage building for $30 a month, and in a storage building, there’s no services provided.”
“We provide cleanup. We go pick up their stuff. We have to deal with their issues. We have repairs on the buildings. We have a lot of stuff for $30 a month. It is too cheap,” Nettleton added.
Perez said the county does not provide electricity to the stalls.
“You don’t have lighting around there, street lighting, that kind of thing?” Nettleton asked, and Perez concurred the county did.
“Thirty dollars is too cheap,” Nettleton reiterated. “It costs us more than that to manage and maintain this thing. These fees should be a lot more expensive. I’ve said that since the beginning, and I continue to say that we can’t afford it. There’s people that run businesses out there. There’s all kinds of stuff going on out there.”
Jimmy Murdoch, a member of the fairgrounds committee appointed by the court, told the court because of the conditions of the stalls, the committee felt comfortable with the $5-a-month increase.
“It is too cheap? Over time, yes. But with the current condition of the property, that’s what we felt comfortable bringing to you all. As far as the lighting and stuff, whether you have a horse out there or not, you’re still going to have those costs because you’re going to have some security out there,” Murdoch said.
“I pitched a higher amount, but as a committee, $30 is what we agreed on and felt comfortable with,” he added.
“How are we supposed to improve (the fairgrounds) if we don’t have the revenue to improve it?” Nettleton said.
Murdoch noted the court had been given a plan for major improvements at the fairgrounds.
“Moving forward, these things will change, but with current conditions, that’s what we left it at, and I know at some point the architects will come in and make a presentation. I feel what we presented you with covers a lot of bases,” Murdoch said.
Nettleton said he believed “there was a lot of stuff that’s good” in the agreement.
“I just have an issue with the amount that we’re charging. I couldn’t go rent a horse stall anywhere else in the state of Texas for $30 a month, not in any kind of condition,” Nettleton said.
Murdoch reiterated the new agreement “cleans up a lot of loose ends,” adding, “It was our opinion as a group, for what the current condition of the stalls and the facility is out there, that was about as far as we wanted to push it.”
“If we were to tear down the stalls and built new ones, what would you recommend we charge?” Nettleton asked.
“That’s something we would have to discuss as a group when we get to that point,” Murdoch said.
Owens then recognized Jill Broyles, who was seated in the audience and who had raised her hand asking to address the court.
“I am a horse owner out there (at the fairgrounds). I currently rent eight stalls, so that’s $200 a month. Currently, I am renting the stalls only. I am risking my horses’ lives. My horses have cut their eyes a couple of times on the stalls, requiring stitches,” Broyles said, adding the stalls are small for horses at 10-feet by 10-feet.
“It’s extremely small, especially if you have a larger horse,” Broyles said.
She said she had heard a member of the court say it cost the county $80,000 a year to maintain the fairgrounds, but she pointed out the county does not maintain the facility only for horse owners and people renting stalls.
“You are maintaining it to have events out there, and you are maintaining it for public safety, so I’m one of those who can see $30 right now, but anything higher, I don’t think that would be right right now,” she said.
Broyles said she does not run a business at the fairgrounds, adding she has rescued four horses from the county.
The court then voted 4-1 on Wardlaw’s motion to approve the agreement, with Nettleton voting against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.