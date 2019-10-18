The Del Rio Host Lions Club catered the annual San Antonio Shoes picnic on Oct. 5, at the factory’s facilities. The club, a nonprofit organization serving Del Rio and surrounding communities, raised funds for scholarships and other work projects.
Club members, along with Del Rio High School welding program students under the direction of instructor Tod Townsend, as well as Del Rio Pride Leo Club members, grilled the hamburgers on site and served the SAS employees on a sunny day.
The club served hamburgers, chips and a brownie with iced tea.
Proceeds of the catering will benefit the Del Rio Host Lions Club programs, including scholarships for high school and college students, eye screenings and hearing screenings, and more.
