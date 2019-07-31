After spotting a driver known to not have a driver’s license, Del Rio Police Department officers arrested a woman under charges for the possession of a controlled substance. Joanna Thompson, 27, a resident of the 300 block of East Eight Street, was arrested on July 17 at 11:24 p.m.
According to a Del Rio Police Department incident report, that night officers attempted to stop a vehicle which was being driven by a driver known to not have a driver’s license.
The vehicle, the report states, continued to travel for about eight blocks before stopping at a residence.
After a search, officers located .8 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for heroin in Thompson’s purse.
She was arrested and transported to the Del Rio Police Department station for processing.
She was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than one gram, a state jail felony.
