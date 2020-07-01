A Del Rio man was arrested and charged with the possession of controlled substance after he was found recently unconscious near the automated teller machine at local credit union.
David Lionel Aguirre, 42, whose place of residence is listed at the 200 block of Dennis Drive, was arrested on June 15, at approximately 7:26 p.m. at Border Federal Credit Union, 2211 North Bedell Avenue, and charged with possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, equal or more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, according to police records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.