City council members have approved opening public restrooms at five Del Rio parks during the evenings and on weekends.
Del Rio City Council members unanimously approved a resolution during their meeting Tuesday to keep the restrooms open during park hours.
Councilman Rowland Garza made a motion to approve the resolution, and Councilman Raul C. Ojeda gave the second.
Information about the measure given to the council noted there is currently one person that works evenings and weekends at the parks to clean and close the facilities at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The information included for the council also read, “The reason is that the restrooms have been vandalized several times when left open and unattended.”
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano asked if there were any questions or concerns after the motion was made, and Councilman Jim De Reus asked about the effectiveness of the security cameras staff members said they wished to install to deter vandals.
“I don’t know how effective (that’s) going to be or how much it’s going to cost, and even if we put the cameras in, how are you going to identify exactly who did the vandalism?” De Reus said.
Community Services Director Esme Meza said staff had done several comparisons for “best value.”
“The best value we found so far was $149 for H-handle security cameras. It’s a form of system recording with one terabyte, and it’s weather-proof. It has night vision and motion alerts,” Meza said.
“How many of those would we need? And by putting cameras up, aren’t we increasing the potential for vandalism, because now they’re going to go, ‘Maybe if I vandalize the bathroom, maybe I’ll vandalize the camera also,’” De Reus said.
“To me, the way the resolution reads is to keep the bathrooms open. Ultimately, whether we decide to go with cameras, that’s a separate situation. I think the parks are open for use, and it’s a staff-level issue at that point, but whether we go with cameras is not contingent on whether this resolution passes,” Garza said.
De Reus pointed out more people would be using the parks now that it was “more temperate” in the evenings.
“I don’t know what we can do to minimize the overtime that we’ve been talking about at previous meetings. I don’t know what kind of schedule shifting we can do, but that needs to be looked at,” De Reus added.
“When staff met, we discussed different scenarios of adjusting and seeing how that works,” Meza replied.
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado asked how many restrooms were included in the resolution.
“And at how many parks?” Salgado asked.
Meza said the resolution covered five restrooms, at Buena Vista, San Felipe Lions, Pop Word, Rotary and UCO parks.
“My next question is, why couldn’t the police department, while they’re doing their rounds, lock them up?” Salgado asked.
“That’s not an option that we’ve discussed, but that’s something we’d be happy to discuss with Mr. (Manuel) Chavez and Mr. (City Manager Matt) Wojnowski. What we had discussed was adjusting the employee that was already on staff, adjusting their schedule to go ahead and go and close the restrooms,” Meza replied.
“We have somebody working at night already,” Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said.
“A groundskeeper, there’s one employee that works evenings already,” Meza agreed.
“So then there wouldn’t have to be any overtime,” Salgado said.
Meza said the groundskeeper’s schedule would have to be adjusted, since that employee does not work at 10 p.m., when the restrooms would close.
“So there would have to be some adjustment to the schedule, but that’s something we would work out internally,” Meza said.
“If push comes to shove, you may want to look at what I suggested, while the police are doing their patrolling of the area, it’s not like we’re such a huge place, where it takes them an hour to get from point A to point B,” Salgado said.
Meza said the proposal had been reviewed by the city’s parks and recreation advisory board and said their recommendation to the council was to proceed with opening the restrooms after hours after security cameras had been installed.
“Their ultimate goal was to make sure the restrooms were open after hours and on the weekends,” Meza said.
“I commend the parks board for taking an active role, but as far as cameras, those are staff decisions, and when you start micro-managing, when you start getting into whether there’s cameras or not, if the manager feels that’s the best route to go, then that’s what it is, but it shouldn’t be contingent on whether there’s cameras or not. There are many children recreating in our parks, and they can’t go to the restroom because they’re locked after 5 p.m. and having to go behind vehicles and hide and run, it’s just makes no sense,” Garza said.
“If the vote goes forward, I want to make sure that this is not contingent on the cameras being installed,” Lozano said.
“There’s nothing in the resolution about cameras,” De Reus said.
Carranza asked again if the city would simply adjust a worker’s hours to cover the restrooms closures and “that there would be no overtime involved.”
Meza replied overtime hours are built into the parks budget for special events, but assured Carranza “staff would be diligent trying to make sure overtime is managed appropriately.”
Council members voted unanimously to approve the resolution.
