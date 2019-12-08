IN CASE you were wondering, there is a distinct difference between eidetic memory and photographic memory. Eidetic memory is the ability to see an object soon after you look away. For most people, the image lasts mere seconds or less than one second. To get an idea of how well your brain makes use of eidetic memory, look at an object and close your eyes, and see how long you can still see the object in your mind’s eye. These images are retained briefly before being discarded. Therein lies the difference with photographic memory, which retains the eidetic images for a much longer time, and can be recalled at will. Few people have a truly photographic memory, and even those who do may not retain these memories for a long period. Most photographic memories only last a few months at most.
UPSHOT - The last shot of an archery tournament.
HEY Y’ALL, WATCH THIS. While excavating a 1,500-year-old settlement in the Pecos Canyon in southwest Texas, archeologists from Texas A&M University came across a human coprolite – that’s a fossilized turd – with the remains of an entire rattlesnake. The coprolite contained the head, tail, skin, scales, skeleton and even the fangs, and bore no evidence of having been cooked or cut up for consumption in any way. What’s more, another coprolite was found at the same site with the remains of an entire rat, also swallowed whole without cooking or preparation. Researchers theorize the discoveries were part of a spiritual ceremony or religious ritual. I would not discount a football bet. It is Texas, after all.
OF THE TEN happiest cities in the U.S., five are in California and two are in Texas. According to ratings website WalletHub, the nation’s happiest cities, in descending order, are - Plano, Texas; Irvine, Calif.; Madison, Wis.; Fremont, Calif.; Huntington Beach, Calif.; Fargo, ND; Grand Prairie, Texas; San Jose, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; and San Francisco, Calif. The website’s researchers also concluded that money does indeed buy happiness, but it maxes out at about $75,000 a year. After that, happiness flatlines while money keeps piling up.
CHICAGO is known as the Windy City, but the nickname has nothing to do with wind. It was coined by 19th Century journalists from other cities – principally New York – to describe Chicagoans as windbags, full of hot air.
BOWLERS AND DERBIES are essentially the same hat. The only difference is “bowler hat” is the British name for the bulbous headgear, while “derby hat” is the American name. Whatever its name, the hat was developed by the Lock & Co. hatters in response to a request by the Earl of Leicester for a close-fitting hat for his gamekeepers that would not get knocked off by low-hanging branches. Lock& Co. gave the job to its chief hatters, brothers Thomas and William Bowler, and thus the bowler was born. The year was 1849.
THE IDEA that birds will abandon a nest, eggs or chicks that have been touched by a human is entirely false. Ornithologists tell us birds have extremely limited olfactory senses, and are unable to detect the human scent under the best of circumstances. In fact, birds are unusually attentive and tenacious parents, especially after the chicks have hatched.
PEOPLE COMMONLY speak of the five senses – sight, hearing, smell, touch and taste – but neurologists tell us they can identify at least nine senses and maybe more. They note that some senses can be subdivided into other senses. For instance, touch can include the senses of heat, pain and pressure. Beyond that, there are the internal organic senses such as thirst or hunger. Speaking personally, I can sense speed – and the moment I am about to receive a speeding ticket.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Dec. 8, National Brownie Day; 11th, National Noodle Ring Day; 12th - National Ding-a-ling Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
