Ciudad Acuña Mayor Roberto de los Santos and City of Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano bump elbows at the Amistad Dam boundary line, an alternative celebration to the traditional hug that dignitaries from the U.S. and Mexico have exchanged over the years. The alternative celebration was observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation guidelines.
City officials from Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña came together this Monday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the treaty that created Amistad Dam, by holding a small but significant ceremony at the boundary line on top of the iconic structure.
Mayors Roberto de los Santos of Ciudad Acuña and Bruno Lozano of Del Rio, on behalf of the border communities, were joined by customs representatives, city administration officials, International Boundary and Water Commission, Laughlin Air Force Base and other public officials.
