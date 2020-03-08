The creation of a groundwater conservation district in Val Verde County has been and remains a historically controversial topic, pitting property rights against the protection of natural resources.
Last year, in March, House Rep. Poncho Nevárez, (D-Dist. 74), filed two bills dealing with the creation of a water conservation district and the standards for surface water and groundwater management in Val Verde County.
On March 4, 2019 Nevárez filed HB 3099, which was intended to amend Texas Water Code to create standards for surface water and groundwater management in certain areas, not mentioning Val Verde County by name but defined as: bordering the Rio Grande, overlying the Edwards-Trinity Aquifer, and with a population greater than 40,000 – Val Verde is the only county meeting all three of these criteria.
HB 3099 tasked the Texas Water Development Board, in coordination with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Parks and Wildlife Department with adopting standards for water management by a conservation and reclamation district.
In April, Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton testified in Austin before the House Natural Resources Committee on HB 3099, and said the bill proposed allowing the Texas Water Development Board to set the levels of river flows for the Pecos and Devils rivers and the spring flows for the San Felipe Springs.
The bill was passed by the Natural Resources Committee and the Texas House, but it failed to clear the Texas Senate.
On March 7, 2019 Nevárez filed House Bill 3781 setting the foundations for the creation of a groundwater conservation district in Val Verde County.
HB 3781 did not receive a warm welcome by Val Verde County and or Del Rio elected officials. Interviewed by the News-Herald, County Judge Lewis Owens said neither county nor city officials asked Nevárez to file the bill.
The bill was turned to the House Natural Resources Committee but it did not clear the committee.
Prior efforts to create a groundwater conservation district in Val Verde County have also been unsuccessful.
Following a series of non legislature-related legal issues, Nevárez announced in November he would not be seeking re-election.
Coming January city and county officials will be working with a new state representative once he takes office, after voters from 12 counties decide who will be representing them in the November general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.