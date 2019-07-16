Every Veteran’s Day at cemeteries across America you see veterans being remembered with an American flag at their gravesites.
We should also remember those that are buried in the San Felipe Cemetery in Del Rio, Texas.
There are many U.S. military veterans that are buried there that deserve the same recognition of their service.
Some of them died while in service to this country.
My good friend Mario Vazquez and I are on mission to see that the Veterans of San Felipe are not forgotten this Veteran’s Day.
Mario has made significant progress in mapping out the burial sites with names.
If you have family members that served in the military and are buried in the San Felipe Cemetery in Del Rio please email me at writer@authordavegutierrez.com
Dave Gutierrez,
San Jose, California
