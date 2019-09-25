The Mexican Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission has advised that Amistad Dam Road will be closed all day Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28, for dam maintenance.
The closure does not affect access to the Air Force Marina. However, motorists interested in traveling to or from Mexico are not able to cross at Amistad Dam and instead are advised to cross at the Del Rio-Acuña International Bridge.
The Mexican Section has arranged for the closure so that Mexican officials can carry out maintenance on one of the dam gates in Mexico.
Amistad Dam Road is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. The commission is committed to reopening the Amistad Dam Road as soon as it is safe to do so.
The International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico, is responsible for applying the boundary and water treaties between the two countries. In accordance with the treaties and other international agreements, the commission operates and maintains Amistad Dam.
