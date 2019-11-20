Consuelo Rabago Barajas, 60, a resident of the 100 block of Magnolia Street, was arrested on Nov. 6, at 8:51 p.m. at the 100 block of West Garza Street, and charged with criminal trespass, police records show.
Baraja was arrested when Del Rio Police Department officers responded to the address for a call on an unwanted woman, records state.
While en-route the officers learned the woman had an active criminal trespass warning for the residence, and they located her at the place upon arrival, records show.
The owner of the residence stated they wanted to pursue charges, and the officers arrested Barajas to take her to the police station for booking, according to the arrest report.
Barajas was charged with criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, records show.
